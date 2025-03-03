Kelly Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after acquiring an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,274,000 after buying an additional 134,169 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,595,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.