Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,519,000 after buying an additional 1,984,281 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

