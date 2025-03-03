Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 79,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

