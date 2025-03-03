Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNOV. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 332,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $8,347,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $4,795,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS FNOV opened at $48.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $669.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

