Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $489,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IJR stock opened at $111.79 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.40 and its 200-day moving average is $117.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

