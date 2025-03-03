Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average is $198.77. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $173.17 and a one year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

