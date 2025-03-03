Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,093 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,339,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Constellation Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $96,518,000.

IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

