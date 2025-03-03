Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
