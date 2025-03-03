Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,572 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 123,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:XDEC opened at $37.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

