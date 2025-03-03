Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Nomura

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

KC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

KC stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,769. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.