Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $363.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $333.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
