Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Ameren by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren
In other Ameren news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $266,901.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on AEE
Ameren Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $101.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.