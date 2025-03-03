Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 638.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,920,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Welltower by 38.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,428,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,289,000 after buying an additional 3,977,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,685,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,349,000 after buying an additional 1,797,330 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 31,188.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 510,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,276,000 after buying an additional 508,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,659,000 after acquiring an additional 380,888 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.96.

Welltower Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WELL opened at $153.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.58. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $153.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.