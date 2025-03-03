Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,050 iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after buying an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $41.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

