Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Invests $67,000 in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

