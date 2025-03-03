Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 208,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,102,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. This represents a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $82.67 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.