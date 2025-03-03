Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,052,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,477,000 after acquiring an additional 451,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,017,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 286,912 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after buying an additional 270,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 729,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 254,475 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $90.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

