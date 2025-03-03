Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $120.57 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

