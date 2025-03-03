Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Koppers Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 312,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $565.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 128.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,022,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 97,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

