Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $13,530,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $97.98.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.