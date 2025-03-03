Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,630,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $13,530,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,636,000.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $81.45 and a twelve month high of $97.98.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.