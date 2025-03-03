Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 34,600 KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KVH Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $5.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.63. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

