KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:KWE traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 355,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625,447. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. KWESST Micro Systems has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
KWESST Micro Systems (NASDAQ:KWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. KWESST Micro Systems had a negative net margin of 464.74% and a negative return on equity of 412.57%.
About KWESST Micro Systems
KWESST Micro Systems Inc engages in the development and commercialization of tactical systems and ammunitions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal products, including PARA OPS devices and ARWEN products. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
