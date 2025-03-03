Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 92.0% in the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.7% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 77,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 227.9% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

