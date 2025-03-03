Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Lamar Advertising makes up approximately 0.2% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42,096.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 125,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $124.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.51. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

