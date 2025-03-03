LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.00

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.60.

LaserBond Limited, a surface engineering company, engages in the development and application of materials, technologies, and methodologies to enhance operating performance and wear life of capital-intensive machinery components in Australia. The company offers composite carbide steel mill rolls; and drilling tools comprising hammers and drill bits.

