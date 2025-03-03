Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Director Sells $639,700.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.9 %

LSCC stock opened at $62.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

