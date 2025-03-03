Leerink Partnrs Estimates AnaptysBio FY2029 Earnings

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2029 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.28) for the year. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.08) per share.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,891.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 65,184 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $842,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,860,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,525.60. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

