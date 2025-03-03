Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Purchases £2,468.88 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £2,468.88 ($3,112.16).

Henrietta Baldock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,046 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.56 ($3,111.76).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Legal & General Group stock traded up GBX 1.59 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 246 ($3.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,395,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472,502. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 234.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 228.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.18, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 211.40 ($2.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.20 ($3.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.34) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 295 ($3.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 267 ($3.37).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

