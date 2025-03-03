Leisure Stocks To Research – February 28th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, and VICI Properties are the three Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares of companies that operate in industries related to recreation, entertainment, hospitality, and travel. These companies cater to discretionary consumer spending, making their performance closely tied to economic cycles and overall consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. 2,501,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,588. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.73. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,468. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,316,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,358. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

