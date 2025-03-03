LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
LEM Stock Performance
LEM stock remained flat at $874.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. LEM has a 1-year low of $857.15 and a 1-year high of $874.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $874.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,793.92.
About LEM
