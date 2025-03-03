LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in February

LEM Holding SA (OTCMKTS:LMHDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

LEM Stock Performance

LEM stock remained flat at $874.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. LEM has a 1-year low of $857.15 and a 1-year high of $874.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $874.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,793.92.

About LEM

LEM Holding SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for measuring electrical parameters in China, the United States, Germany, Japan, Italy, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers current and voltage transducers; energy meters; integrated current sensors in GO and HMSR series; shunts; and integrators.

