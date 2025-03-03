LendingTree (TREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $238.12 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $40.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a market cap of $539.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 2.07. LendingTree has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $62.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Scott V. Totman bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.59 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.50. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,029.28. The trade was a 25.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,912.28. This trade represents a 11.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

