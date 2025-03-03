Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,525 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.65. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPB. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

