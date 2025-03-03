LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 39,108 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for about 1.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. This trade represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

