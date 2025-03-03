LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $308.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.44.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.