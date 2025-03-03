LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 95.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stephens started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.08.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $224.33 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.25 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.17.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

