LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sempra by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays downgraded Sempra from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $225,717.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,236.65. The trade was a 16.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $4,125,186.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

