LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 469,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 991,494 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,396,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,561.28. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. The trade was a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,234. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

