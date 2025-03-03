LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,337,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,769,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,565,000 after acquiring an additional 77,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,638,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,460,000 after acquiring an additional 671,691 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,142,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $354.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.26 and a 200-day moving average of $380.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $79.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $279.00 and a one year high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.25.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

