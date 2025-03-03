LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $5.24 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 102.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 76.7% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 134.7% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.79.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $254,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,295.24. The trade was a 16.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andre Almeida acquired 3,808 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.72 per share, with a total value of $897,621.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.76. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $269.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.52 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $273.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

