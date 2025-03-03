LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

CALM stock opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.88 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

