LGT Group Foundation Acquires 61,540 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,540 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ANET opened at $93.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $31,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,171.04. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,441 shares of company stock worth $45,713,162. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

