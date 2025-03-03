LGT Group Foundation Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

