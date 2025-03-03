LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 177.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $101.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $82.31 and a 52-week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.