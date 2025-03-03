LGT Group Foundation Increases Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.0% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $63,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SHW opened at $362.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

