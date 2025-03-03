Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,592 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $91,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3,430.3% during the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

VPL opened at $73.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.