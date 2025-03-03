Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,314,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $158,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.