Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $450.19 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

