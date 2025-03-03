Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $16.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

