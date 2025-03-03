Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 139,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $4,027,637.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,783,492.56. This trade represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CWAN opened at $31.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 93.97% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

