Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.29. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.72 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LGND

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.